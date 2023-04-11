TUPELO – A D-BAT baseball and softball academy will open on Coley Road sometime this fall.
Ground work for the Tupelo site has already started, and it is near Maaco on Coley Road. The effort is being spearheaded by a group of investors including the owners of Maaco Auto Body and Painting in Tupelo.
It will be the third location in the state, joining facilities in Pearl and Hattiesburg.
D-BAT was founded by Cade Griffis, his brother Kyle Griffis, and Craig Penfold in 1998. A sister company, D-BAT Sports, was founded in 2001 when D-BAT built a wood bat factory in Mount Pleasant, Texas, and began importing private label baseball and softball gloves, balls and apparel to sell online and in their pro shops at D-BAT academies.
The company says its mission is "to provide a quality, teaching environment with professional instruction to enhance the baseball and softball experience for players at all levels and help them reach their goals."
D-BAT Academies are indoor climate-controlled facilities with cages using real baseballs and softballs and rented in half-hour increments.
Camps are offered at the facilities, and lessons with professional coaches are offered in hitting, pitching and catching.
