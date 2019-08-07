TUPELO – Another breakfast option for Tupelo is aiming for a Sept. 9 opening. D'Cracked Egg will offer an all-day breakfast menu to go along with lunch and dinner offerings.
The restaurant will open at 206 Troy St., in what was most recently 206 Fish, Steak and Seafood. Previously, it was Anthony's Neapolitan Pizza. The location has been several restaurants over the years, with The Rib Cage being the most well-known of them.
D'Cracked Egg owner Elizabeth Althouse said hours will be Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and for Friday and Saturday, the hours are tentatively set for 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. A Sunday brunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The menu is being worked on, but breakfast will include eggs Benedict, omelets, waffles, pancakes, biscuits, chocolate gravy, grits and oatmeal.
Hamburgers, home-cut fries, Philly sandwiches, hand-battered chicken tenders, homemade fried pickles and salads with homemade dressings are among the other items sure to make the menu.
Stuffed eggs will be a side item offered daily, and fish Fridays will be a part of the rotation as well, Althouse said.
Cornish hen over a bed of yellow rice with stuffed eggs will be a brunch offering.
Ice cream, old-fashioned milkshakes and banana splits will be added in the spring.
Delivery will be available via Tupelo2Go and Waitr, Althouse said.
And the restaurant also will have beer, with plans to add alcohol a couple of months later, Althouse said.
But that will be a small portion of the business, she said.
"Will be family affordable," she said. "Our focus is to bring families and friends together at a place where it's affordable, and with choice of breakfast or lunch and dinner plates."
Althouse is looking for experienced cooks and staff; text her at (662) 322-2613 if interested.