STARKVILLE • Babel Street, a data-to-knowledge company, celebrated the opening of its new innovation center in the top two floors of 301 East Main Street in Starkville, to support the expansion of its technical development team.
The company is privately held and is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, with offices in London and Canberra.
Babel Street joins the Mississippi State University Research and Technology Corporation in its newly acquired property downtown. Babel Street employs several MSU graduates, including its chief technology officer and 2019 Mississippi Top in Tech honoree, Shon Myatt.
Over the past two years, Babel Street has grown its headcount by more than 100%. The new Babel Street innovation center occupies 8,750-square feet. It will serve as the home base for all technology teams at the company, providing nearly double the amount of square footage for its 35 Mississippi-based employees.
“We greatly value our roots here in Starkville, Mississippi, both home and heritage to many on our team,” said Jeffery Chapman, CEO of Babel Street. “When choosing a new space to make room for the significant growth we’ve experienced, it was incredibly important for us to remain in Starkville and as an integral part of the local tech economy. Given our close partnership with MSU across departments, their latest downtown facility was the perfect fit for us.”
The new office space features an open floor plan and multiple collaborative work spaces to help foster communication and enhanced innovation. It also has an arcade that encourages employees to unwind to spur creativity.
“The Babel Street innovation center is an ideal tenant for our new building,” said David R. Shaw, Provost and executive vice president at MSU. “The company is at the forefront of cross-lingual search and text analytics technology and data analysis, and is literally leveraging that technology to make the world a better place. We are excited to see what Babel Street creates next out of their new innovation center.”