Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Q. My husband and I are retired. I receive a small pension, and we are both on Medicare and Social Security. We have about $25,000 left to pay on our mortgage, along with a second mortgage of $18,000. These are our only debts. We also have a nest egg of $30,000 set aside, and a small annuity that’s worth about $20,000. Would you recommend paying off our mortgages with our savings?

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

  • Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.

Newsletters

 

Recommended for you

Load comments