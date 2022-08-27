Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Q. My husband and I have always gotten by. We both make about $40,000 a year; we each turned 50 last month, and we only have a little bit of debt. Recently, my mother-in-law moved in with us due to health issues. Since that time, we have been struggling financially due to the added expense of having her with us. We love her and want her to be here, but we are unsure how we will continue to make things work. Can you help?

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

  • Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.

Newsletters

dennis.seid@djournal.com

Recommended for you

Load comments