The sources of perspective and insight can come from the oddest of places. The nugget I am about to tell you about came from a Boy Scout meeting here in Tupelo several years ago. At the time I was the Scoutmaster of Troop 3, at First Presbyterian Church.
On this night I had arranged for a Registered Nurse to come in and teach the first aid merit badge. After we completed the required material, the nurse asked the group if they had any questions. Keep in mind we are talking about a group of 13- and 14-year old boys. These meetings can take on a life of their own at times, so I was prepared.
Naturally the scouts’ questions tended to be about anything but first aid. There were questions about everything from car wrecks to riding in the hospital helicopter. As we were winding down, one of the scouts asked about emergency medical procedures that could be done in the field.
The nurse thought for a minute and then responded, “I believe a doctor could talk you through a tracheotomy with the crudest of implements … with one very important exception! Unless it is my tracheotomy!”
The point of the story for the entrepreneur is this: You can make the best of plans, but when you get to the time and place where difficult business decisions have to be made, except this time, it’s your tracheotomy, your money on the line; believe me, it can change your perspective.
But now for the twist: Is the procedure really any different? I contend it is not.
In the line of fire, you could be tempted to treat the problem differently or worse, not treat it all; because it feels different when the only real difference is, this time, it’s your problem, your money, your reputation.
The path to recovery for most small business problems is usually the same old boring but proven methods you already know. It doesn’t change just because it is your business.
Recovery starts with simply acknowledging the problem exists and then exposing it to the light.
Learn to separate your work challenges from who you are as a person. Your business and you are not the same. Your business may be a reflection of you, but that is where it ends.
I will never forget the words of a friend during a business failure of mine early in my career. The friend said, “Henson, your business may have failed, but that does not mean you have … you are no less of a father, husband or friend.” I think that statement alone kept me from going down personally with the ship.
Those words have stayed with me my entire career and better positioned me to make hard decisions when the time came.
If you are a business owner, you have business challenges. It comes with the territory, it’s a given. You are not the first, nor will you be the last. When it happens step back, take a deep breath, go get the best advice available to you and act on it. Find someone with experience in the area you are struggling with and tell them the stuff that is keeping you up at night. Forgive the tracheotomy pun – but you will breath better immediately. n