Delta Free WiFi

A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Nov. 22, 2022. Delta announced Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, that it will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February. 

 Brynn Anderson I AP

LAS VEGAS — Delta Air Lines will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February, CEO Ed Bastian announced Thursday at the CES technology trade show.

Newsletters