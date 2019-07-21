Downtown Tupelo, like many downtowns, has great stores, boutiques and restaurants. There also other service providers – banks and attorney, for example – that occupy offices.
There are premium spots to be had downtown – and that includes parking spaces.
Now I know the mantra is that there’s plenty of parking available with public lots nearby, and walking to one of those shops, boutiques and restaurants doesn’t take long.
Well, unless it feels like 105 degrees with the heat index, then no walk is too short.
Recently, I was making that great circle trying find a nearby parking space close to a store’s entrance. I managed to find one that was close enough, but still managed a good sweat walking to it.
What I’ve noticed however, is that a lot of the same cars are parked in the same place almost every day downtown, and I don’t think they’re parked for two hours or less.
I know this because I drive though downtown a lot. To test my theory, I drove the same route every day for the past few days and noted the same cars in the supposedly monitored timed parking spaces.
Oh, I know that TPD comes around and puts chalk marks on the tires and come back by to check to make sure that time limit isn’t breached, but it seems some folks have found a work-around to that.
For example, one method is for drivers to park their cars all the way to the curb, and then when that two-hour mark is drawing close, the drivers will back up in the space just enough to have the first marker rotate. Or they’ll pull up short and move the car up to the curb. And then there are some folks who simply erase the tire marks themselves.
There is no doubt everybody wants a convenient place to park, whether it’s at the mall at the big-box store or downtown. I’ve been behind people waiting for a space so long they could have walked to the store already had they simply parked.
Downtown Tupelo has a very busy Main Street running through the middle of it, and while parking in the middle of the street like they do in New Albany is inventive; that’s just not possible in Tupelo.
Merchants everywhere need business to survive, and convenience and service are as important as value, pricing and quality. If customers have to drive around looking for a space, it won’t take long for them to give up. They may come back later, they may not.
The reality is that while, yes, there’s parking downtown, those premium spaces in front of the stores and restaurants need to be reserved for paying customers. If you’re an employee downtown and taking up valuable real estate that could otherwise be open for a customer, it becomes an inconvenience that could cost a business.
So think about them more than yourself, if you’re reading this and you’re guilty.