Just over four years ago, it was laughable to think that air service in Tupelo would ever be decent again.
After four years of Silver Airways and then SeaPort Airlines and their terrible record of getting people where they needed to go, Tupelo was on the brink of doing without.
And after Seaport pulled out in October 2015 – after flying just 27 passengers the month before – Tupelo went without service for five months.
Then came Contour Airlines, whose parent company, Corporate Flight Management, entered the fray. It had a history of providing charter service, and it promised big things for Tupelo. Stick with us, CFM said. We’re going to start commercial air service in Tupelo and use it as model nationwide.
Fast forward and look what’s happened: Three consecutive years of 10,000 passengers or more – something that hadn’t been seen since the early 2000s – and a happy flying public. The connection to Nashville has been a hit.
Up until the coronavirus pandemic came along and put a screeching halt to air travel, it looked to be another good year.
Contour had switched to a 30-passenger jet last year, and passengers had nothing but praise for the move. The already short flight to Nashville was made that much better.
So when the contract for Contour’s federally subsidized air service was coming up again this September, it’s no surprise that Contour wanted to continue. Fourteen flights a week to Nashville on the same jet for $3.887 million.
Then entered SkyWest, offering 14 roundtrip flights a week on a 50-passenger jet to Chicago and/or Dallas for $3.524 million.
While SkyWest’s subsidy was less, the airport board wasn’t sure if the public was willing to fly west and north as much as it was flying east.
But what about flying to Atlanta, you ask? Quite simply, that’s not an option right now. There has to be an airline willing to go there on a plane that the public wants to fly. Three other airlines using single-engine planes submitted bids to Tupelo, but the board rejected them.
As an airline consultant said, Tupelo doesn’t want to go backward.
About a dozen Contour supporters showed up, including some who have flown 50 times or more with the airline. They said they can get to where they need to go just fine with Contour and Nashville.
And this hasn’t been well publicized but an interline agreement has been signed between Contour and American Airlines which means your luggage is ticketed just once if you’re using the two airlines. However, the two systems haven’t synchronized completely yet. The interline agreement works if you use a travel agent and an internet travel site, but not of you use Contour and American. But they’re working on it.
Meanwhile, sticking with Contour was the right move, but the airport board rightfully has a few concerns. First, Contour cut the number of flights from 18 to 14; the board thinks 18 works better and hopes to get some or all of them back. Contour also has failed to buy fuel in Tupelo as it promised. That’s money Tupelo isn’t getting. And let’s be honest, Contour’s marketing efforts, save for Facebook, have been minimal. There are people who still don’t know about the airline, and it’s been four years.
Make no mistake, Contour has delivered on almost everything it promised, and its success in Tupelo – shouldered on the public’s embrace of the airline – has helped it grow nationwide.
The airport has a good relationship with Contour and doesn’t want a mole hill to become a mountain. But the underlying current is that Contour could work just a little closer with them.
If not, Skywest, or some other airline, might come back with something more enticing in a couple of years.
And who would have thought that could happen a few years ago?