You’ve seen the signs. You’ve probably experienced the fallout.
Many businesses, especially restaurants, are having a very hard time finding workers. It doesn’t matter if it’s fast food or fine food, the establishments are having to get creative to deal with the labor shortage. Methods range from cutting back operating hours to cordoning off sections of tables to limiting capacity.
“More restaurants would probably open up if there were enough employees,” one local restaurant owner said.
And restaurants can’t seem to get a break. Last year, the start of the pandemic meant they had to shut down for weeks and months. Then they had to survive on carryout or curbside only. Then they were able to limit capacity. It wasn’t until late last year that many were able to open completely.
But look around, and you see many still haven’t opened their dining areas. And it’s not necessarily pandemic-related; again, it goes back to having workers.
The main cause of the problem, many say, is money. More specifically, federal and state money in the form of unemployment benefits.
Last year, Congress passed legislation allowing up to $600 in weekly benefits to those who were affected by the pandemic and who were laid off. After that expired, the Biden administration pushed through a $300 benefits package (even though it wanted more). Added to the more than $200 in unemployment benefits available through the state of Mississippi, and a qualified unemployed worker could make the equivalent of more than $13 an hour.
Not bad for doing nothing.
Don’t misread this as a lack of sympathy for the unemployed. Without a doubt, millions of people were dislocated by the economic meltdown in the wake of the pandemic last year. Yes, there were people who needed that money. And there’s no doubt there still are.
But it’s become painfully clear that many are taking advantage of the situation. Look at the the available jobs across all business and industry. While some are barely above minimum wage, I know furniture companies paying $20 or more an hour and paying bonuses to potential workers. But “free money” is a lot more appealing than “working money” apparently.
I certainly don’t have the answer to fix a broken system, but something has to be done. We cannot continue providing a disincentive to work.
But what about a “living wage” that many clamor for, which at the moment is about $15 an hour? Think about this – the average wage in the area is nearly $14 an hour. Yes, there are jobs that pay barely above minimum wage, but there aren’t many. Before the pandemic, wages were going up in an already tight labor market. But that was before all the “free” money began to be tossed around.
Let businesses compete amongst themselves – not against the government. Because if Uncle Sam has his way and forces wages upward, inflationary pressures will rise. It becomes more than an hourly increase for employers; they’ll also have to pay more in FICA and unemployment taxes among other costs.
And how do businesses recoup those increased costs? They pass it along to the consumer – you and me.
There’s no single solution that will work, but getting rid of a reason not to work seems like an easy fix.