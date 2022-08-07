TUPELO – About a decade ago, Shreka Knight and her father talked about opening some kind of assisted living center.
A non-traditional student in college at the time, she took several gerontology classes, which spurred her interest even more. Her father, a lifelong pastor, knew about the needs of helping others, and that was passed down to his daughter.
But after doing more research about opening and operating an assisted living facility, Knight and her father figured out it would be a bigger project to tackle than they could handle.
"So I still wanted to help older people in some way but without all the overhead costs," she said.
Enter Synergy HomeCare, with its network of offices in 40 states. Knight bought in and narrowed her area of focus to Lee and Pontotoc counties. Thus, Synergy HomeCare of Lee-Pontotoc counties was born.
But the name doesn't necessarily limit her reach. Knight also has clients in Prentiss and Itawamba counties.
"We're still able to help others and go into their homes," she said.
The office is located in Suite 15 of the Renasant Center for IDEAS business incubator in downtown Tupelo, where she hopes one day to graduate and open her own office and eventually, an assisted living facility.
Currently her caregivers help clients with daily activities like light housekeeping, transportation, grooming, etc. Knight has a roster of about 30 caregivers, with about 10 in the field at any given time.
"Just anything related to daily living," Knight said. "Not only do we do that, but mentally, we provide some stimulation, some encouragement. And if there are programs that might help our client, we share that information with them."
Knight said that as her client base expands, Synergy can provide help to more than just the elderly and disabled.
"Parents might need help with their kids or a new other needs help ... that's something in the future we'd like to do as well," she said.
