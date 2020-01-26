TUPELO • Amidst a book-signing last week, Harry Martin took a moment to write a note in a copy of the book to David Rumbarger, the man who succeeded him at the helm of the Community Development Foundation 20 years ago.
The book, “Harry Martin and The Community Development Foundation,” is an autobiography of sorts that tracks Martin’s time and successes with the CDF, the economic development organization for Tupelo and Lee County
The CDF got its start in 1948 with Martin behind the scenes. He was named its head in 1956 and spent the next 44 years steering the community to great economic heights.
“I led the CDF for 43 years and seven months,” Martin said proudly.
As for his book, “I wrote about the CDF from 1956 to 2000, but David will write about 2000 and after,” Martin, 94, said with a smile.
And if Rumbarger’s tenure lasts as long as Martin’s, it will be some time.
“He’s been retired for 20 years and was with CDF for nearly 50, so I still have a while,” Rumbarger said with a with a laugh.
Martin, a native of Clarke County, became familiar with Tupelo when he was a student at then Mississippi State College. In 1947, he was a student there and was sent to Tupelo to write a report about economic development.
He never planned to live and work in Tupelo, but a year later he was hired as an assistant county agent for the Extension Service.
It was then that he met figures like “Red” Pernell, Pat Dougherty and George McLean. They had developed what would be known as the Tupelo Plan.
Post-World War II Tupelo was in need of an economic revival, and it came in the form of the dairy industry. Gale Carr helped establish the Artificial Insemination Association, which helped the region become one of the nation’s top dairy-producing centers.
The development of Rural Community Development Councils was initiated by the Tupelo Plan, spreading across the region to help with community and economic development.
The rest is history, as the saying goes. Tupelo became the financial, retail and medical hub of Northeast Mississippi, a role it maintains. But the region as a whole is one of the most stable, economically, in the state.
As many economic development officials in this area like to repeat, “A rising tide lifts all ships.”
And Martin was one of the leaders who had a hand on the rudder.
Martin said the book should be viewed in the context of being a historical record and nothing more.
“It’s a record about not my achievements, but my experiences with CDF in nearly 44 years,” he said. “I spent 52 years downtown and retired when I was 75. I figured there was something else to do besides the CDF.”
Despite being away from the ins and outs of economic development for two decades, Rumbarger can still count on Martin for his encyclopedic knowledge.
“He’s been a giant in this industry for a long, long time, and he’s treated me like a gentleman the last 20 years,” Rumbarger said. “Every question I’ve asked he’s answered. There’s a lot of historical questions about land or buildings or companies, and he’s always eager to answer.
“His mind is like a trap, and he doesn’t forget the details.”
Martin’s legacy is quite large, but Rumbarger said one of his achievements stands out the most.
“The most meaningful for today would be the water issue and the ability for the Council of Governments to come together to petition the Legislature receive a sales tax and be able to pipe the water 14 miles from the Tennessee-Tombigbee to Tupelo,” Rumbarger said. “Otherwise there would be no Toyota or anything else that uses that water. We had gotten to a point where we were not able to expand or recruit in the 1970s, and if we didn’t get that water, we might have stayed a sleepy little town.”
“When you look at all the many things Mr. Martin did, like the establishment of the five industrial parks and those type of things, the water is the lifeblood of the community, and having that resource can’t be overstated.”
Martin said the willingness of the people of the region to look not only inside but outside the region for help was one of the most important parts of growing the economy.
“I think we reached beyond the limits of Mississippi and got a lot of help, and it worked,” he said. “We learned how to recruit industry, and we got the railroads to help a lot with that, for example.”
Said Rumbarger, “The history of community involvement and getting people involved in economic development – we’ve always talked about community development precedes economic development, and Tupelo has always been the model for that.”
Martin said that economic development has evolved over the years, but the basics of success remain the same: convincing business and industry that Northeast Mississippi is the place they need to be.
“You have to deal with the fundamentals of what’s going on – compare the cost of what somebody is doing there versus here, and show them they can make money,” he said. “It’s basically a money proposition, but I think it’s worked out well.”