TUPELO – A conference featuring experts in digital security, business and technology will be held Oct. 3-4 in the Cadence Bank Arena and Conference Center.
The event is being hosted by MEGAPOP, which sees the two-day conference as a chance to network with leading experts, state leaders and regional partners.
MEGAPOP – an acronym for Mississippi Economic Growth Alliance and Point of Presence – was founded in 2002 to promote affordable broadband services in rural North Mississippi. Its mission has been to enhance economic developed and improve the quality of life for the region's residents via the delivery of enhanced broadband services.
Today, fiber to the home is available on most of the region, with C Spire and electric cooperatives building more than 16,000 miles of fiber and more than 83,000 subscribers.
"There were a lot of people that started this project and got us going, and it really came out of the local economic developers," said MEGAPOP president Morgan Baldwin. "We've come a long way ... and we're now one of the most wired rural regions in the country"
Education has been a key element of MEGAPOP, and Baldwin said the organization felt it was time to put together the Digital Innovation conference.
"We've got two keynote speakers, one of whom was among the FBI's top most wanted," Baldwin said.
That would be Brett Johnson, called "the original internet godfather" by the U.S. Secret Service and was a central figure in the cybercrime world for more than 20 years. Johnson led ShadowCrew, the precursor to today's dark web.
He now works as a security consultant and public speaker and one of the world's foremost authorities on cybercrime and identify theft. He'll be the keynote speaker on the last day of the conference.
The first day of the conference will feature a fiber splicing rodeo featuring high school students, and the top splicers will be recognized.
The keynote speaker on the first day of the conference, following the splicing rodeo will be Scott Klososky, who will deliver his address, "Where we are and what's to come."
Klososky is recognized worldwide for his unique ability to accurately predict future digital trends and provide the logic behind why they will alter the current status quo.
Sone of his topics have included content such as the importance of organizational digital maturity, leading through the Digital Transformation, cybersecurity, machine intelligence, data intelligence, trendspotting, digital marketing, and best practices for digital governance.