Retailers are adjusting to the coronavirus, adjusting hours and even closing altogether.
In another move, Food Giant and Dollar General are setting aside time to allow senior citizens to shop.
While Dollar General is closing an hour earlier, it is dedicating its first hour for seniors. Most of the 16,000 stores open at 8 a.m.
In a statement Sunday, the company said, "the first hour of operations each day (will) be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus ... Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods."
Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most susceptible customers the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open.
The 16 Food Giant stores, starting Wednesday, will be instituting a "senior hour."
"The first hour our stores open will be for those groups most vulnerable to COVID-19. WE want to give those customers an opportunity to get what they need while avoiding crowds during busier times," the company said.
Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around these times.
Most Food Giant stores open at 7 a.m., but the Columbus, Ashland, Fulton and Ripley stores open at 6 a.m.