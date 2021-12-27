TUPELO • After more than four decades selling Cadillac, Dossett Big 4 is cutting ties with the brand
Rudy Dossett Jr. said it's been a fruitful partnership with General Motor's upscale nameplate, but the company's decision to go all-electric was the deciding factor.
"It was going to cost us nearly $400,000 to get our service department ready for electric vehicles," Dossett said. "It just wasn't financially feasible for us."
General Motors, Cadillac's parent company, plans to exclusively offer EVs by 2035, and Cadillac is leading the way. The brand's first electric vehicle, the Lyriq, is the first of its plan to have all-electric vehicles exclusively by 2030. The company also said there will be no new vehicles from Cadillac with internal combustion engines in North America.
Those plans leave little choice for smaller Cadillac dealers like Dossett. It is among 150 dealerships nationwide that have left the brand.
Dossett said his dealership had looked at its historic Cadillac sales volume, the return on each vehicle and determined that the investment to electrify the service department for the brand alone would never be made back.
Cadillac global brand chief Rory Harvey confirmed that the company offered buyouts to dealers, but declined to specify how many had taken them or the value of the offers, according to the Wall Street Journal.
“The future dealer requirements are a logical and necessary next step on our path towards electrification,” Harvey said. Those who aren’t ready to make that commitment are getting fair compensation for exiting the brand, he added.
But the decision to sever ties with Cadillac isn't a complete cutoff just yet for Dossett.
For the next three years, starting January 2022 through January 2025, Dossett Big 4 will continue to be authorized to do warranty work on Cadillac vehicles.
However, no new Cadillacs will be available for sale at the dealership after any remaining vehicles currently on the lot are sold.
"We're not completely abandoning our customers," Dossett said. "We'll continue to train our technicians and order parts and provide service, and as mentioned we'll be able to do warranty work on Cadillac through 2025."
Many Cadillac dealerships statewide have also opted out of their franchise agreements as well, Dossett said. As of now, only dealerships in Jackson, Hattiesburg and the Gulf Coast remain in the network.
Dossett bought the Big 4 dealership in 1980, and over the years, Cadillac and GMC have been staple brands. The dealership also had Oldsmobile and Pontiac at one time before those brands went defunct. Today, Big 4 sells Buick, GMC and Honda, along with a wide range of pre-owned vehicles.