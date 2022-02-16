Grant Honeycutt, a distributor for the Knoxville Tennessee based MLILY mattress company, writes an order for his customers, buyers Michael and Emily Layson, who own of The Wooden Door in Olive Branch, on opening day of the Winter Tupelo Furniture Market on Feb. 16, 2022.
Grant Honeycutt, a distributor for the Knoxville Tennessee based MLILY mattress company, writes an order for his customers, buyers Michael and Emily Layson, who own of The Wooden Door in Olive Branch, on opening day of the Winter Tupelo Furniture Market on Feb. 16, 2022.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Buyers walk Building V of the Tupelo Furniture Market on opening day on Feb. 16, 2022.
TUPELO • For the first time in 18 months, the Tupelo Furniture Market hosted vendors and buyers looking to do business.
The Winter Market kicked off Wednesday and will wrap up on Friday. It's an abbreviated take on the trade show that traditionally ran for five days.
But market officials determined a small, shorter show was needed in the wake of the pandemic, which has caused supply chain issues and bottlenecks in manufacturing.
Only a handful of upholstered furniture companies were on hand at Wednesday's market opening. Bedding manufacturers, lamp and lighting vendors and accessories dealers filled the other spaces in Buildings IV through VI, although only a handful of spaces in IV and VI were filled. Most exhibitors were in Building V.
Despite the smaller, truncated event, participating vendors seemed pleased during opening day.
"We weren't sure what to expect after not having a show in a year-and-a-half, but we had heard from some retailers that said they were ready to come see us and buy from us," said Graham Taylor of Haleyville, Alabama-based Kith Furniture. "We opened our doors this morning and we've been pleasantly surprised."
The market, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, will not feature its biannual National Buyer's Award or Manufacturers' Representative Award this year because of the shortened schedule.
The market is open registered buyers and decorators, who can receive their passes at the entrance to Building V.