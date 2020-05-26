TUPELO • The four-story, 80-room boutique hotel to be built in Fairpark in downtown Tupelo has an official name: Hotel Tupelo, and it should be completed by December 2021.
The name is a nod to the past, as a Hotel Tupelo once stood downtown. Its Blue Room was where the Community Development Foundation got its start when leaders met there in the late 1940s.
The Tupelo Redevelopment Agency and the City of Tupelo partnered with Hattiesburg-based hotel development group Thrash Group for the hotel, which was announced last year. The Thrash Group is a national boutique hotel developer with current projects in Austin, Texas; Golden, Colorado; Lexington, Kentucky; and Raleigh, North Carolina.
“We are grateful to the Thrash Group for sharing in our vision to grow and expand amenities offered in Downtown Tupelo,” said Mayor Jason Shelton. “For numerous years, this type of hotel has been requested by many of our existing businesses that want to provide a unique hotel experience for their customers and clients. I know our community and the many visitors to Tupelo will see that this hotel complements what we have going on here very well. We are thrilled that the Thrash Group has chosen Tupelo for its next boutique hotel destination.”
A boutique hotel is a smaller property that is individually branded with its own “personality.” These hotels are typically located in a unique setting, with upscale yet inviting accommodations.
Hotel Tupelo will be a four- story, 80-room hotel which will include a potential local restaurant concept along with ample meeting room space. The hotel will include two suites facing Main Street. The Thrash Group’s architect, Sarah Newton, has worked on multiple historical projects throughout Mississippi; Hotel Tupelo will incorporate nods to Tupelo’s history while maintaining a modern and upscale feel.
“This has become the better part of a $16 million investment,” said Walker Thrash, partner at the Thrash Group. “The hotel is meant to also be a place for people to gather that live in Tupelo and our hope would be at some point we hit that perfect intersection between a place for people to come visit but also a place for people to connect that live here ... We couldn’t be any more thrilled to do a product like this in a city that is blossoming like Tupelo has in the last 10 years, this Main Street area, in our home state.”
“I’d also like to thank Mayor Shelton and the City Council for partnering with Tupelo Redevelopment Agency and CDF for assisting in bringing all these players to the table for this exciting Hotel Tupelo project,” said TRA Chairman Reed Hillen. “Thanks to the city leadership’s engagement in our downtown activities for over 15 years, we’ve experienced over $130 million in development in the Fairpark district alone.”
In an effort to provide adequate parking needed for the hotel, as well as the other surrounding businesses, the City and TRA will be creating a new parking lot behind Mugshots and the Renasant Center for IDEAs. The Thrash Group plans to complete this hotel project by Christmas 2021.