TUPELO • A downtown is said to be the soul of any city, and perhaps the way to a city’s heart may be through its stomach.
As downtown Tupelo has grown the past few years with new small boutiques and shops, a bevy of eating establishments have also been added to the mix.
In the next few weeks, three more restaurants will be opening their doors, two of them new to the city and one moving from the west part of town:
• Amsterdam Deli and Grill: At home on McCullough Boulevard since November 2014, owner Ruth Erar decided to move downtown next to Caron Gallery. The restaurant is set to open at any time.
“As soon as we get the OK, I’m just going to open it up,” she said.
The menu is essentially the same, minus a few slow sellers. Middle Eastern dishes like gyros, and hummus and baba ganoosh are included as are pizza, wings, salads and sandwiches. Among the sandwiches are favorites like the New York State of Mind, the Cleveland and Italian Beef, but there’s still some Middle Eastern influence with a chicken schwarma sandwich and a falafel sandwich.
New to the menu are dinner appetizers and a new dinner menu. The appetizers include ahi tuna, calamari, fried pickles, falafel and their signature Amsterdam fries, which are topped with crumbled goat cheese and “green with envy” spice mixture. Entrees include sea bass, grilled delta catfish, ribeye steak, shish kabobs, shish tawook (grilled wichcien with spices), kafta kabobs and lamb lollipops.
“We’re also going to have a Sunday brunch,” Erar said.
Seating has nearly doubled from nearly 30 in the old location to about 60 downtown. A full-service bar also has been added, and the number of beer taps has grown to 16. Bottled domestic and craft beers will still be available, but the self-serve coolers are gone.
Hours will be Monday-Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Downunder: Australian native Kris Del Grande said the best way to describe his venture is an electic lounge/speakeasy serving international pub grub.
Located at 216-A Main Street – the doorway between the JMB law office and Main Attraction, patrons will have to walk down a flight of stairs, making Downunder the perfect name for a place owned by an Aussie.
He had his chef hired to make specialties like Australian meat pies, and a mixologist will be taking care of the bar.
With an opening set in late December, Downunder is something Del Grande has pondered for years.
“When I lived in Australia, I went into an apprenticeship to be a chef, then I got into things and then I got into the travel business,” he said. That led him around the world, seeing and sampling cuisines from various cultures and inspiring him further.
“I always cooked, always loved to cook,” he said. “I traveled to eat food. Opportunities came up and it was hit and miss.”
Then fortune smiled and the space for Downunder was available.
There’s an Elvis pinball machine along with a couple of arcade games, and an AC/DC pinball machine is on its way to add to the funkiness of the place. There will be Australian decor, of course but the menu will be eclectic.
The meat pies will be joined by tapas-like foods, charcuterie boards and other specialties Del Grande is eager to introduce.
But no blooming onions.
“We don’t have that in Australia,” he said with a laugh. “We don’t wake up in the morning saying ‘I want a bloomin’ onion today.’”
Hours will be Wednesday and Thursday 3 p.m. to midnight, Friday 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
• Southern Craft Stove and Tap: First opened in Oxford two years ago, and is bringing craft beer, fire-roasted pizza, burgers, catfish, salads and more to the Fairpark Tower building.
It occupies a 5,900-square-foot space on the first floor and will seat up to 288 diners.
The industrial-modern look of the restaurant fits with the design of the tower itself, but diners will find a warm, contrasting splash of wood on part of the ceiling. The restaurant also has a separate banquet/meeting room that can seat up to 48.
Diners can see their pizzas cooking in the ovens on the left as they walk though the front doors, and expediting window is open to the kitchen for all to see.
Restaurant co-owner and general manager Bubba Gross said the idea of Southern Craft came about after combining his years as a chef and the restaurant industry experience of Griffin Tanner.
“We wanted to so something together,” he said. “It’s years and years of planning and a collaboration of all the menus I’ve ever done.”
Opening in Tupelo was an obvious choice for Southern Craft’s growth plans, Gross said.
“I saw the need for it,” he said. “I saw more restaurants, not chain restaurants, with more of a family feel, with craft-style food and craft-style beer. I thought Tupelo was a great market, and it was something that wasn’t being offered.
“You can come here any day of the week and find something different, whether its salads, burgers, tacos, pizza, a sandwich, and we even have a certified Angus ribeye.”
Hours haven’t been set, but it will be open seven days a week. The kitchen will likely stay open until 9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and until 10 p.m. on weekends. A Sunday brunch also will be offered.