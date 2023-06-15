djr-2019-04-06-news-burgers-twp1 (copy)

In this file photo from April 2019, Ray Lard starts cooking his cuts of bacon for his burgers at the Bud & Burger competition in downtown Tupelo. The Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association was among several statewide to receive recognition from the Mississippi Main Street Association during the organization's annual award ceremony.

 Thomas Wells | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO – The Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association was among a handful of main street groups throughout Northeast Mississippi and across the state to receive recognition by the Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) during the organization's annual awards luncheon.

