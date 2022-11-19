Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association held its Annual Meeting on Nov. 15 at Gum Tree Museum of Art with 2022 award winners announced. These awards recognize members and downtown partners who have achieved excellence in 2022 and supported DTMSA’s mission “to sustain and enhance the Downtown Tupelo experience.”
Best Downtown Public Improvement
City of Tupelo
This award is given to an organization and/or individual who has designed and implemented attractive and complimentary improvements in downtown. The city of Tupelo received this award for improvement of streetscapes, rehab of Court Street public parking lot, Troy and Front streets bulb out, additional crosswalks, sidewalk repair, and stringed lighting across S. Spring Street.
Main Street Hero
Johnny Timmons, Director of Tupelo Water & Light
This award recognizes an outstanding individual who has displayed an involved commitment to Downtown Tupelo. Timmons received this award for the immeasurable support and resources he has provided DTMSA for projects and events throughout the years.
Special Service Award
Waste Management
This award recognizes an individual or business who has displayed a distinguished commitment to DTMSA and its programs, that unsung hero who assists to assure that events or details are handled for the betterment of the community and downtown. This year’s award was received by Waste Management for superior customer service in the Downtown Tupelo overlay as well as their contribution to all DTMSA quality of life events.
Best Façade Renovation
Jonathan Robinson
This award recognizes the best single façade renovation project. The physical design of the project should enhance the commercial district in appearance and is judged on design quality, proper restoration techniques, creativity and impact. Jonathan Robinson received this year’s award for his renovation of 207 W. Main St., formerly Laher Law Firm and soon to be BankFirst.
Best Special Event
CHANGE Festival, Matt Robinson
Gum Tree Art & Wine Festival, Kit Stafford
This award recognizes individuals, corporate entities or local downtown businesses who have created a quality special event for the community which is held in Downtown Tupelo. This year’s award was given to two recipients for their successful events — CHANGE Festival and Gum Tree Art & Wine Festival.
Elvis Festival Can to Can’t
Lisa Hall
This award recognizes an individual who gives their all to Tupelo Elvis Festival in spirit, commitment and hard work. DTMSA volunteer Lisa Hall received this award for her outstanding work.
Entrepreneur of the Year
Kris Del Grande
This award recognizes one who truly embodies a great entrepreneurial spirit, taking the risk of starting their own business, creating jobs, utilizing creative strategies, and demonstrating and implementing a strong business plan. This year’s recipient is Kris Del Grande, owner of Downunder restaurant.
Partner of the Year
Mitchell Distributing
This award recognizes creative joint ventures between DTMSA and another local, community entity (public or private) in an effort to achieve DTMSA’s mission. Because of their enormous contributions to every project and event facilitated by DTMSA, this year’s award winner is Mitchell Distributing.
Business of the Year
Hotel Tupelo
This award recognizes excellence in the retail, restaurant or business field. This award goes to a business who has been a mover and a shaker in downtown revitalization, exemplifying the best in quality promotions, cross promotions of all events, image promotions, staff training and customer service. This year’s recipient is Hotel Tupelo for their gorgeous new facility in Downtown Tupelo along with their excellent service of their guests.
Volunteer of the Year
The Gerald Powell Family
This award is given to a volunteer (or volunteers) who has shown support and commitment to all projects and events of Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association. For their exemplary service this year’s award goes to the Gerald Powell family — Gerald and Dianne Powell and daughter, Amanda Hodge.
Main Street Champion
Bennett Mize
This award recognizes an individual who has supported the Main Street mission in our community, going the extra mile to build partnerships, educating and promoting DTMSA. A real cheerleader of the organization, this year’s winner is Bennett Mize.
Board Member of the Year
Brandon Bishop
This award recognizes a Downtown Tupelo Main Street board member who has shown and outstanding commitment to the mission of the association through leadership, team building, attendance at board and committee meetings, and events. This year’s award recipient is Brandon Bishop, DTMSA board member since 2007 and Chairperson of DTMSA Design Committee. He has guided and approved hundreds of projects in the Downtown Tupelo overlay including both commercial and residential developments, the Elvis Presley Trail, façade renovations, murals and signage.
Spirit of Main Street
Voz Vanelli
This award recognizes a citizen from the private sector who has contributed leadership and support for downtown. This year’s award goes to Voz Vanelli, who embodies the spirit of unity, cooperation and good will to Downtown Tupelo.
Platinum Service Award
Carl Brangenberg
The Platinum Service Award goes to an individual who has gone above and beyond in his/her service to Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association. This year’s award goes to volunteer Carl Brangenberg. For 15 years, Brangenberg has proven his dedication with the management of Tupelo Farmers Depot in a volunteer capacity with no compensation.
