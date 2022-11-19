Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association held its Annual Meeting on Nov. 15 at Gum Tree Museum of Art with 2022 award winners announced. These awards recognize members and downtown partners who have achieved excellence in 2022 and supported DTMSA’s mission “to sustain and enhance the Downtown Tupelo experience.”

Best Downtown Public Improvement Award - City of Tupelo - Mayor Todd Jordan

Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan
Main Street Hero Johnny Timmons Tupelo Water & Light

Johnny Timmons with Tupelo Water & Light
Special Service Award - Waste Management - Kevin Shackelford

Kevin Shackelford with Waste Management
Best New Event Gum Tree Art & Wine Festival Kit Stafford

Kit Stafford with Gum Tree Art & Wine Festival
Best New Event - CHANGE Festival - Matt Robinson

Matt Robinson with CHANGE Festival
Elvis Festival Can to Can't Award - Lisa Hall

Lisa Hall, Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association volunteer
Entrepreneur of the Year Kris Del Grande

Kris Del Grande with Downunder restaurant
Partner of the Year - Mitchell Distributing - Tommy Taylor and Donna Stevens

Tommy Taylor and Donna Stevens with Mitchell Distributing
Business of the Year - Hotel Tupelo - Jessica Hollinger and Danielle Del Grande

Jessica Hollinger and Danielle Del Grande with Hotel Tupelo
Volunteers of the Year The Gerald Powell Family

Amanda Hodge, Dianne and Gerald Powell
Board Member of the Year Brandon Bishop

Brandon Bishop with Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association
Spirit of Main Street Award Voz Vanelli

Voz Vanelli with Vanelli's Bistro
Platinum Service Award Carl Brangenberg

Carl Brangenberg, volunteer with Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association

