The Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association will host its annual Spring Open House event on Saturday, April 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than a dozen downtown Tupelo retailers will participate, with special deals and sales.
Shoppers also get a chance to win the gift basket giveaway, which will include donated items from each participating business.
Each participating merchant will have a small information card shoppers fill out. All information will be collected and a winner will be drawn following the event. Shoppers may fill out one information card per business, with no purchase necessary.
Participating retailers include:
• Anna Elizabeth – 202 North Spring Street
• Artifacts by Relics – 209 Commerce Street
• BlairHaus – 208 Main Street
• Caron Art Gallery – 126 Main Street
• The FarmHouse – 530 Main Street
• L.A. Green – 130 Main Street
• MLM Clothiers – 108 South Spring Street
• Raw Furniture Co. – 120 Main Street
• Reed's Department Store – 131 Main Street
• R&B Specialty Printing – 398 East Main Street, Suite 119
• Relics Marketplace – 248 South Green Street
• Swirlz – 109 North Spring Street
• The Main Attraction – 214 Main Street
• The WoodworKings – 518 Main Street