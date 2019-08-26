Coming to Tupelo in November will be Downunder in downtown Tupelo, featuring what owner Kris Del Grande calls international pub grub.
The bar and grill is located at 216-A West Main. It’s downstairs – thus “down under” – plus Del Grande is an Aussie, thus adding to the play on words
A look at just some of the offerings on the menu:
• Gourmet Australian meat pies – traditional beef, chicken and leek, lamb and sweet potato, lamb and rosemary
• Sausage rolls – ground beef, ground pork, bread crumbs, and international seasoning wrapped in flaky pastry topped with sesame
• Sliders/tapas – Korean BBQ, bourbon bacon pulled chicken, white sausage German currywurst, Spanish sliders with cabarales cheese and pickled shallots
• Salads – Cobb and Waldorf
