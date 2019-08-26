Downunder Austrailian meat pies

Coming to Tupelo in November will be Downunder in downtown Tupelo, featuring what owner Kris Del Grande calls international pub grub.

The bar and grill is located at 216-A West Main. It’s downstairs – thus “down under” – plus Del Grande is an Aussie, thus adding to the play on words

A look at just some of the offerings on the menu:

• Gourmet Australian meat pies – traditional beef, chicken and leek, lamb and sweet potato, lamb and rosemary

• Sausage rolls – ground beef, ground pork, bread crumbs, and international seasoning wrapped in flaky pastry topped with sesame

• Sliders/tapas – Korean BBQ, bourbon bacon pulled chicken, white sausage German currywurst, Spanish sliders with cabarales cheese and pickled shallots

• Salads – Cobb and Waldorf

For updates, follow Downunder on Facebook

Recommended for you

Load comments