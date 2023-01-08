Drugstores Staffing

Jessi Stout, owner of the Table Rock Pharmacy fills a prescription on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Morganton, N.C. Drugstore chains are still trying to find enough employees to put a stop to temporary pharmacy closures.

 Chris Carlson I AP

Joan Cohrs missed her chance to grab a prescription at her usual drugstore by about 30 seconds.

Newsletters