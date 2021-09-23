TUPELO – The annual Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association had its 2021 annual meeting at the BancorpSouth Conference Center Thursday morning/
The following awards were given:
• Special Service Award – Queens Reward Meadery, for the donation of hand sanitizer stations in Downtown Tupelo, and donated hand sanitizer for the next five years.
• Best Façade Rehabilitation – The Main Attraction
• Best Downtown Public Improvement – Tupelo Garden Club, for planting tulips along Main Street
• Entrepreneur of the Year – Bev Crossen
• Partner of the Year – Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau
• Business of the Year – Century Construction for the continued investment in Downtown Tupelo and for the sponsorship of Tupelo's most successful event to date, the New Year's Eve Party
• Volunteer of the Year – Leslie Geoghegan
• Board Member of the Year – Randy Burchfield and Bobby Geno
• Main Street Hero – Blair Hughes
• Spirit of Main Street - Jack Reed Jr., for the continued support of Downtown Tupelo and for the new state flag mural
A new award, named the Debbie Brangenberg Visionary Award – was given to its namesake, longtime DTMSA executive director Debbie Brangenberg, who is retiring Oct. 1. The award is presented to individuals whose work demonstrates any or all qualities of exceptional foresight, creativity, advocacy, and vision which furthers the mission of Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association and to sustain and enhance the Downtown Tupelo Experience.