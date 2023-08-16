GUNTOWN – Brent Duncan has been around the food business as long as he can remember.
His father was a corporate chef for Applebee's and opened the Tupelo restaurant in the early 1990s.
"So, I've kind of cooking in my blood since I was 15," Duncan said. "I was cooking, frying, cleaning ... a little bit of everything at other restaurants."
Duncan, now 32, also got a business degree and has taken other courses to better understand how to run a restaurant, always with the hope of opening his own place one day.
"I always knew I wanted to be in food, and I didn't think it would be as early as it did," he said. "But the good Lord blessed me, and I finally found somebody that would give me a loan. Not very many people want to give a young man a significant loan without money backing it, but things worked out well."
Duncan got a loan to buy the popular Gurley's Restaurant in Tupelo in 2020. The restaurant had been around for more than 20 years, and owner Terry Gurley was looking to sell it.
But Duncan knew that owning a restaurant would take a lot of work, and he recruited his wife, Bethany, who had been working at an eye center, to help.
"We got together, and I said, 'I'm fixing to get this restaurant,' and she went in feet first," he said. "It's not necessarily her dream, but it's my dream."
Bethany makes all the fried pies, which include chocolate, peach and apple. It's been a pleasant change of pace after several years in health care.
"It's been a bit stressful at times, but we've managed," she said. "It was his dream, and I just jumped."
In what many might consider a bold move, the Duncans renamed the long-open eatery. For some, that could be a devastating business decision, but Brent Duncan is a familiar face to Guntown.
While he was in college, Duncan worked part time at the nearby Texaco station. He'd wake up at 4:30 a.m. to make biscuits and prepare lunch and work until 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On the other days of the week, he'd work from 2 p.m. until midnight.
"Then I worked at Ray Ray's, under Ray Hutcheson, and then Craig White bought it, and I was there off and on until four or five years ago," he said.
Duncan then worked at Johnnie's Drive-In in Tupelo for a couple of months before getting the loan to purchase Gurley's in 2021.
To familiarize himself with both the operation of the restaurant and to regular customers, Duncan worked alongside Gurley for several months.
"I knew a lot of people from the area after working at Texaco and Ray Ray's, and I'm from Saltillo," Duncan said. "But I wasn't really going to change much — maybe put my spin on a few things. I just wanted people to feel comfortable. Terry had a great establishment and a great foundation; to find a readymade business is a great difference than starting from the ground up."
Despite the name change, Duncan's Restaurant is still the popular plate lunch place that customers have long patronized. The menu has stayed essentially the same.
Every day, the restaurant has hamburger steak, country fried steak, fried pork chop, grilled pork chop and chicken tenders. There are also two other entrees each day, such as chicken spaghetti, salmon patties, chicken and dumplings, beef tips and rice, meatloaf, fried fish filets and smothered pork chop. A dozen sides and two desserts also are available each day, in addition to the fried pies.
If there's a recipe that Brent considers his specialty, it's chicken and dumplings (he rolls the dumplings by hand). For Bethany Duncan, it's the fried pies, of course.
"On some days, I'll make about 60, and they're hand-rolled, filled, sealed and cooked," she said. "From start to finish, it takes two to three hours."
When they first opened the restaurant, the Duncans also opened for dinner on Friday and Saturday nights, serving catfish and steak. But when the cost skyrocketed, they dropped the dinners and instead opened for Sunday lunch. They haven't looked back.
"Sundays are the main reason I'm building the addition to the restaurant," Brent Duncan said of the 1,750 square-foot added space which will double the seating. "I can also accommodate parties. I can get groups of 12 or more without sliding around a bunch of tables and that kind of thing."
The goal is to have the addition ready by the end of September, he said.
Ultimately, the Duncans want their restaurant to have the popularity and longevity of its predecessor.
"I try to keep a clean establishment; we have good, hot, fresh food, a great atmosphere and I want repeat customers," Brent Duncan said.
As for adding dinners to the schedule, he said it's a possibility, but one that's not a priority.
"I'm already doing 55-60 hours a week, and I want to spend time with my family," he said. "We're expecting in November, and I don't want to spend any more time away than I have to. I'm trying to make a living, and not trying to get rich. I want to spend that time with my family."
His long-term goal is to add back the salad bar and offer some readymade sandwiches for those not wanting a full plate lunch. And he'd like to be able to run the restaurant without being there – and also to open a second location.
"The good Lord willing that happens, but that's way down the road," he said. "We haven't gotten there, but we will."
