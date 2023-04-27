TUPELO – After some stops and starts, Dunkin' officially opened its doors to the public Thursday morning at 5.
The location – a former Krystal restaurant at 2615 W. Main St. – is the 63rd for Georgia-based Ioan Donuts Holdings. The Tupelo store is the franchisee's third in Mississippi, following the openings of Oxford in November and most recently Senatobia. Its next location is Hernando
As for Tupelo, "It was supposed to open last year, but we had some construction delays," said Karan Chawala, director of operations for Ioan.
But with training complete, the 26 people now employed plus a manager and assistant managers, the store will open be open daily from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For practice on Wednesday, the store invited the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire Department. It was a soft opening of sorts as employees and management prepare for the big opening day.
Juliana Pavanatti, network trainer for Dunkin', has been working with the crew and said they would be ready.
"It's the most exciting part as everybody gets together as a team" she said. "The people here have been so welcoming to us, and everybody is so excited. Everywhere we go, their arms are open."
Anticipating a large turnout, Pavanatti said, "we're ready for it. We've been waiting, we've been practicing ... It's an exciting brand. It's donuts and coffee."
Donuts and coffee are the main items certainly, but Dunkin' also serves bagels, muffins, snacks, wraps and frozen drinks.
Customers can download the Dunkin' app and get their first medium hot or cold coffee for free, plus receive receive rewards throughout the year by earning points purchases.
Dunkin' operates more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries. In the U.S, Dunkin' has more than 9,200 locations, with sales last year topping $10.4 billion.
