Dunkin' is hiring for a manager for a Tupelo location, identified as the former Krystal restaurant on West Main Street. This is an example of one of Dunkin's Next Generation 2 stores, and does not necessarily reflect what the Tupelo store will look like (Photo: Dunkin' Media Relations)
Krystal closed its Tupelo store in December 2019 after an 11-year run at the location. It was the chain's second location in the city, having first opened in 1992 on South Gloster Street.
The Tupelo Dunkin' store would be the second in Northeast Mississippi. A Dunkin' Express opened in the Pilot Travel Center in New Albany in 2019. Dunkin' has eight locations in the state, including three in Biloxi, and one each in Gulfport, Meridian, Pearl, and Southaven.
Dunkin’ began in 1948 with a donut and coffee restaurant in Quincy, Massachusetts called “Open Kettle.” Founder William Rosenberg served donuts for five cents and premium cups of coffee for 10 cents. Rosenberg renamed his restaurant “Dunkin’ Donuts” in 1950.
Since 1950, the number of Dunkin’ restaurants has increased to more than 12,600 worldwide, with locations in 40 countries.
The company serves approximately 2 billion cups of hot and iced coffee every year.
Dunkin' Donuts was acquired by Baskin-Robbins's holding company Allied Lyons in 1990. Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins eventually became subsidiaries of Dunkin' Brands, headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts in 2004. Dunkin' Brands was sold to a private equity group a year later for $2.4 billion, and in 2020, it was purchased by Inspire Brands in December 2020 for $11.3 billion.