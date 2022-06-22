NEW ALBANY • Dunn Utility Products will almost double its workforce with a $23.3 million expansion into New Albany that will add 30 jobs.
The company, based in Byram, manufactures reinforced concrete pipe and precast concrete and is expanding into the Enhance Mississippi Shell Building in New Albany. The 100,000-square-foot shell building will house two new manufacturing plants to produce concrete pipe and wet cast concrete. The expansion is needed for increased demand.
In addition to the 100,000-square-foot building, Dunn Utility Products also bought a dirt pad at the site that could accommodate another 100,000 square feet. The building could ultimately be expanded to 400,000 square feet.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements in support of the project with a $538,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). Union County and the city of New Albany also are assisting with the project.
Dunn Utility Products is one of five Mississippi companies under the Dunn Family of Businesses. The other companies are MMC Materials, Bayou Concrete, Dunn Road Builders and Huey P. Stockhill LLC. Dunn Utility Products is headquartered in Byram where the company employs 45 workers. The Byram facility opened in 2018.
“We are excited about the growth opportunities and becoming a part of the community in New Albany, Mississippi," said Mark McCormick, Vice-President and General Manager of Dunn Utility Products. "Our Dunn Family of Businesses have had a presence in Mississippi since 1927. We look forward to continuing our growth in the great State of Mississippi and being a part of the continuing economic growth of our state."
