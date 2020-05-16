If you play a sport such as golf or tennis, eventually you go through a time when your outcomes do not measure up to your expectations. When that happens, the best way to work through the difficulties is to go back to the fundamentals.
The stance, the grip, the follow-through, all of these go together to make a good stroke. Investing is similar in that when things go off track, the answer is most times to remember the fundamentals of basic investing. Recently, things have been unusual at best, and down right depressing at worst. Even so, the basic principles of personal investing still hold true in the same way that a good grip is the basis of a good golf swing.
One of the most basic fundamentals is to use good asset allocation. Long-term trends have shown that stock investments will provide the best opportunity for investment return, followed by bonds and then cash. However, stock investments have also shown to be the most volatile of these asset classes, so it is prudent for investors to not be overexposed in any one asset style. An investor who is 65 years of age may need more security and less volatility than a 35-year-old, so your asset allocation may change over time.
One of the other considerations to determine asset allocation is the need for income an investor has. In retirement, income needs are generally greater than during an individual’s working years, so the stock investments an investor uses would tend to be most established companies that pay dividends versus companies that are growing rapidly and retain their earnings. Also, the more income is needed, the greater the need may be for fixed income investments that pay fixed, reliable income. Each investor is different, and one should always consult with both their financial advisor and tax advisor to determine what works for the investor’s circumstances. It is important to remember that past performance is not indicative of future results and all investments carry some level of risk including loss of principal.
Another good fundamental is to pay yourself first, or in other words, become a habitual saver. By setting up a fixed action of setting aside a portion of your paycheck or income you receive, an investor builds up a defense against the various risks they encounter. There are various thoughts on how much anyone should have in ready funds, but most agree three to six months worth of living expenses is a good suggestion.
On top of that, investors who have have access to a retirement plan should continue to defer a portion of their income into such whether the market is going up or down. Over the long term, markets have historically gone through periods of up and down, but the trend has been positive. In 28 years of working with investors, I have heard many say, “I wish I had saved more”, but have never heard anyone say they wished they had saved less.
Finally, it is very hard to get somewhere if you don’t know where you are going. In other words, set some investment goals. If you know how much income you need in retirement, determine how much you need to have in assets to generate such. If you want to save for a child’s college education, determine how much you will need to save to achieve such. If you want a house at the beach, figure out how much it will cost, and determine how much you need to save to obtain such. A goal with a plan is much more attainable than a dream.
As with all the challenges we as a country have faced, we will overcome our present difficulties. Even so, no matter whether times are good or bad, the fundamentals of asset allocation, being a habitual saver and having investment goals are timeless. As the late John Wooden would say, “Do not let what you can’t do interfere with what you can do”.