TUPELO – The former Save-A-Lot grocery store on East Main Street is almost ready to open as a Dollar Tree.
Company officials were expected to go through a punch list with the contractor today, and initial hopes are to open the store in early January. There's also a possibility the store could open by the end of the year.
A quick peek inside the renovated store shows shelving and signage in place, as well as the checkouts. Merchandise hasn't yet arrived to fill those shelves, but typically, retailers like to have a store ready to open within two weeks once the merchandise does arrive.
The opening of the Dollar Tree will bring another discount retailer to East Tupelo. Dollar General has a store within shouting distance of the soon-to-open Dollar Tree, but Fred's closed its location in the area a few years ago.
For Dollar Tree, it will be its third location in the city.
Meanwhile, in Amory, the former Goody's will become a combination Dollar Tree/Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree portion will be larger than the Family Dollar side, as it will absorb the current Dollar Tree location adjacent to the building.
Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar in 2015 for $8.5 billion.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.