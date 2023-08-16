Behind The Wheel Tesla EV Plug

This photo provided by General Motors shows the combined charging system or CCS plug. It had been the dominant standard for EV charging until automakers decided to switch to Tesla's standard.

 Jessica Lynn Walker I General Motors via AP

You're probably familiar with previous technology format wars, whether it be VHS versus Betamax or Blu-ray versus HD DVD. Now another has quickly brewed in the way people plug in and charge their electric vehicles. It's a battle of CCS versus NACS, and the winning format has a familiar backer: Tesla. Edmunds' experts break down what EV owners need to know about the format changes.

Newsletters

Recommended for you