It was announced in August that the WestPark Pavilion was fully leased. WestPark Pavilion is the retail strip center in the WestPark development across from Ballard Park in West Tupelo.
While Lost Pizza is almost ready with its second Tupelo location at the Pavilion, two more tenants will be joining them – Ford Physical Therapy and a second restaurant, El Agave Mexican Grill. El Agave also has locations in New Albany, Oxford and Southaven.
There's no timeline yet for its opening, as the plans still need final approval, and then a contractor has to get to work.
The Tupelo location has seating for 132 inside, plus room for 22 more on the covered patio. The bar area also has seating for 10.
WestPark Pavilion is a major component of the WestPark development, which takes up the front portion of land that housed the former headquarters and warehouses for now-defunct Hancock Fabrics, which occupied the site until 2004. The facilities were then used by Block Corp. The remaining 300,000 square feet of warehouse space remains separate from the WestPark development.
Community Bank of Tupelo earlier this year closed on the purchase of property in WestPark, with plans to build its third location in the city sometime in the future.