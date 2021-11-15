TUPELO • Tupelo native and Elvis enthusiast Roy Turner has been named executive director of the Elvis Presley Memorial Foundation, foundation chairman Henry Dodge announced on Monday.
Turner replaces longtime foundation head Dick Guyton, who will retire in January. Guyton has headed the organization since 2002.
Dodge said Turner is the ideal pick to lead the foundation, which strives to keep the rock and roll legend's history at the forefront of people's minds, into its next phase.
“Roy’s unique combination of local experience and 40 years of bringing the Elvis story to the world make him invaluable in this role,” Dodge said. “And, his nearly 50 years of business experience as he rose to top management at Sunshine Mills make him even more qualified in his leadership role."
Even while serving as plant manager of Sunshine Mills’ Tupelo operation and subsequently office manager, Turner devoted a chunk of his time to preserving the life and legacy of Tupelo's favorite son.
“I have contributed my time and research to bring the story of Elvis to the world with specific focus on his Tupelo roots,” Turner said in an official release.
An author, Turner wrote the companion booklet to the 2007 DVD release, “Tupelo’s Own Elvis Presley,” a concert film documenting Presley's 1956 performances at the Mississippi-Alabama Fair and Dairy Show in Tupelo. Turner was also had a guiding hand in the writing of the 2004 biography “Elvis and Gladys” by Elaine Dundy, which details the life of Presley's mother and her relationship to the superstar.
In Turner’s honor, Dundy established a charitable trust through the CREATE Foundation to benefit the Tupelo community.
In 2006, Turner joined Jim Palmer as an executive director and producer of the film, “Homecoming: Tupelo Welcomes Elvis,” which premiered at the Tupelo Elvis Festival on the 50th anniversary of Elvis’ 1956 homecoming performances. They later sold the concept of the show to the A&E Biography Channel.
Turner and Palmer served as co-producers of “Elvis – Return to Tupelo” which was the title of the refilming of Turner’s “Homecoming” work. It later appeared on PBS television.
Turner has continued to be active in the production and assistance to 10 different films and documentaries in addition to participating in talk shows and interviews as far away as Australia.
Turner is the member of the Northeast Mississippi Historical and Genealogy Society, Itawamba Historical Society, Friends of the Lee County Library, Tupelo Film Commission, Tupelo Film Festival, Tupelo Elvis Festival, Dancing with the King, Tupelo Elvis Fan Club and is trustee of the Elaine Dundy & Roy Turner Endowment for the Arts, which supports programs to expose children to the arts.