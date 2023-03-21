The family owned and operated automotive shop, which opened in 2006, has been chosen as the 2023 Southeast Division NAPA Auto Care Center of the Year.
The Southeast Division includes Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee. There are currently 18,461 NAPA Auto Care Centers across the United States.
“The entire team at Estes Garage truly appreciates all our customers for their loyalty and continued support," said Estes Garage owner Kevin Walls. "We look forward to using our knowledge and experience to continue serving our wonderful customers and meeting all their automotive needs in the future.”
It's another honor for Estes Garage, which last year achieved the coveted status of NAPA Auto Care Gold Certified. According to NAPA, the Gold Certified program is designed to help the most committed NAPA Auto Care partners accelerate their business growth by providing a higher level of customer satisfaction.
There are only 611 Gold Certified NAPA Auto Care Centers nationally. Estes Garage is the first and only Gold Certified Auto Care center in North Mississippi.
All technicians at Estes are ASE (automotive service excellence) certified. One is a master technician and two others are currently working toward the master tech status. Each Estes Garage technician holds an associate degree in an automotive related program.
Over the year Estes Garage has expand three times, and now has 12 lifts and 14 bays. And as a Gold Certified Auto Care center, Estes can provide a 36 month/36,000-mile warranty for qualified repairs which means customers can go to any NAPA Auto Care Center in the country to use their warranty.
