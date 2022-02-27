TUPELO • Named after Demetra Sherer's mother, Ethel Mae’s aims to be a "soulful upscale restaurant" offering a menu full of southern flavor and unique eats, along with incorporating entertainment.
Located in the Tupelo Commons retail center anchored by Ashley Furniture HomeStore, Ethel Mae's restaurant won't officially open until late March.
But part of Ethel Mae's has been open since December – and adjacent event space that shares the same name.
"It opened Dec. 2, and the event space, I thought, would be a great addition to the restaurant for award ceremonies, baby showers, birthdays, bridal showers, meetings, seminars, things like that," Sherer said. "I thought Tupelo needed some additional space like that."
The event space is about 2,500 square feet and can accommodate 100-120 people. It comes with tables and chairs and a sound system.
"And if people get hungry, we'll have the restaurant available," she said.
As for the restaurant itself, Sherer got her love for people and entertaining from her mother.
"When my husband and I moved back to Tupelo in 2010, I felt there was a bit of a lag," she said. "While there was some great food, at the time there wasn't a lot of great entertainment — no club, no nightlife, really — so Ethel Mae's was birthed around that time."
The first iteration of Ethel Mae's was actually in 2015 when Sherer registered the name. She had done some catering and had a few pop-ups that used the name. She nearly opened the restaurant three times but wasn't quite ready to pull the trigger.
"It's been a long journey," she said. "But I signed the paperwork on this space in December 2020. We had the pandemic come along to slow things down, but I also wanted to make sure I got it right."
Sherer envisions a "neo-soul, bluesy, jazzy, eclectic vibe with cocktail seating/lounge seating" at Ethel Mae's.
"And I want a great space with some amazing food where people could come in and socialize and listen to some great music," she said.
Ethel Mae's will initially operate Thursday-Saturday evenings starting at 5 p.m. There is seating for up to 160, and it includes a bar.
Eventually, she'll begin offering a Sunday brunch and perhaps other options.
"Lunch isn't off the table during the week," Sherer said. "It might be a grab-and-go type lunch, or have a pick up of a prepared lunch like shrimp and grits, but we'll have to work on the details about all tat.. We don't want to go too fast. We just want to go one step at a time."
The chef is Reggie Scott, an award-winning chef from Texas with Mississippi roots who will put his spin on soul food and other southern classics.
"We're going to offer a Neo-soul concept, an elevated version of southern food if you will," he said. "Some menu items will be a Cajun-style shrimp and grits and a tender braised gizzard appetizer. Of course we'll have your staples like collard greens, mac and cheese, sweet potatoes, and a special version of black-eyed peas. I've added Mississippi catfish étouffée that will highlight our catfish It's going to be menu with recipes I've worked with for a long time."
Sherer said the menu also includes heavier fare, like a steak and lamb chop, and chicken and waffles. Specials like ribs and whole fish will be offered as well. Several desserts will be included as well, including a bread pudding.
"We'll also have some vegetarian options, as well as some salads," she said.
Sherer provides updates on Ethel Mae's on Facebook regularly, and said the opening will be announced there.
"I'm so happy to have this opportunity," she said. "And I tell people it's really not about me. I just want something to be inclusive of the community where we can all sit around, have good food, have a nice cocktail and listen to some good music ... I'm not trying to compete against anybody; I want us to all work together, and everybody I've talked to has been so supportive and helpful."