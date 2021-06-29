TUPELO – One of the largest automobile dealerships in Tupelo is about to get bigger.
Plans have been submitted to renovate and expand Barnes Crossing Hyundai on North Gloster Street.
The dealership, which was purchased by Joe Marshall and Terry Kilpatrick in 2010 from longtime automotive dealer Frankie Blackmon, h s had some minor renovations over the years, but the upcoming project will be the largest to date.
"It's a big project," Marshall said. "I hope it's going to transform our store."
The project, with a price tag of nearly $5.4 million, consists of five phases.
The first phase is the biggest, with several moving parts. The sales floor will be expanded to the east, filling in a space now occupied by the main entrance and covered sidewalk. In addition, a new detail building will be constructed behind the current paint booth and body shop building. Finally, a 15-bay service building will be built just southwest of the main dealership building.
Phase two is an expansion of the service drive, and the last three phases involve office and sales floor renovations and a renovation of the current service bay area.
Since opening his first dealership with Hyundai 11 years ago in Tupelo, Marshall has added seven more dealerships in Mississippi, two in Tennessee, one in Alabama and one in Louisiana.
The Hyundai project is scheduled to be completed by December 2022. McCarty Architects is in charge of design while JESCO is the general contractor.