TUPELO – The Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. manufacturing plant in Tupelo suffered considerable damage late Friday as a suspected tornado damaged several other buildings in the city as well.
When Cooper's 1,700 employees can get back to work is unknown at this point, as the extent of the damage to the plant has yet to be determined.
"We are evaluating that now," said manufacturing director Colby Clodfelter said of the status of the plant. "Cleanup efforts are already underway, and we had a chance to assess the damage in the sunlight, which was a benefit for us today. We'll continue with the cleanup efforts through the weekend and into next week."
Clodfelter said damage to the plant's roof was obvious, and photos of the exterior taken earlier in the day also showed loading dock doors blown open and some truck trailers blown into each other on the east side of the building. Debris from Cooper, from the building at Super Sagless that was destroyed across the street and elsewhere was strewn across the sprawling property bounded by Eason Boulevard, South Green Street and U.S. Highway 45.
"We have some structural engineers looking at any other possible damage," Clodfelter added.
Clodfelter gave a quick briefing Saturday night to U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, who had visited DeSoto County and Pontotoc County earlier in the day to see the storm damage there. Joining Wicker were several city officials.
"We'll be encouraging them to work with their insurance companies, but I know the CDF and economic development folks will ensure that we don't lose any workforce, and they'll be back to work as soon as possible," Wicker said.
All of the leaders said they would do what they could to ensure that Cooper had what it needed to get back on its feet and for it to retain as many of its employees as possible.
As to when employees can return to work, Clodfelter said, "It's really about getting a safe place where they can get the machines and get them to where they're safe to operate again."
Damage across the city was limited to mostly manufacturing plants and mostly in the southern portion of the city. Officials estimated initial damage of some 16 buildings – mostly commercial – valued at $14 million.
At Cooper, some 300 workers were in the plant when the tornado hit Friday night. Clodfelter said they had about a 15-minute window to get all the employees to shelters.
"The team here did an excellent job making sure everyone was safe during the storm," he said. "That's the most important thing for us."
Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan said Cooper Tire was a staple in the community and that Tupelo Water & Light was ready to get the plant up and running again as soon as they got word from the company.
Jordan said the city will meet with Cooper officials, CDF and others to ensure the continuing successful operation of the plant, which has been open since 1984.
"This building is a joint partnership between the county and city and there's only so much we can do," he said. "We'll huddle up Monday and see what our options are and go from there."
