TUPELO – When Peter and Kelley Vance opened their own coffee shop in early March, there were the usual small hiccups in getting a new business open.
But Tupelo River was met with rave reviews, and customers were coming in to try the espressos, the pour-overs and even the pastries that were offered.
Then the biggest hiccup of all happened with the coronavirus pandemic, and the Vances, like many other businesses, closed their doors temporarily in an attempt help stave off the spread of the virus.
The Vances' dream, at least for now, is on hold.
Closing the doors after just a week was a tough decision to make, but one they didn't take lightly.
"The first thing that came to mind was we wanted to keep people safe," Peter said. "We have a lot of contact with customers, and we didn't want to spread anything."
With social distancing recommendations in place, the Vances opted to stay closed even though Gov. Tate Reeves has said restaurants can keep their dining rooms open as long as there are no more than 10 people at a time.
However, on Friday, Tupelo River said it will reopen its walk-up window to at least get a little cash flow. After all, the bills haven't stopped.
Starting April 1, it will open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
As for Kris Del Grande, he's reopening his Downunder cocktail bar, also only on a limited scale.
Opening at the start of this year, Downunder features what Del Grande calls "international pub grub." He closed his spot March 21, but decided to reopen on Fridays and Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. for carryout only.
"Things were going really good before the shutdown," he said. "But I've been more worried about my employees than I have for myself."
Del Grande said he could sell some of his personal belongings to help keep the business afloat, as well as apply for small business loans and grants.
In fact, he sold a boat he recently bought, and he's applied for several loans.
"I've done it all," he said. "I'm just waiting to hear back."
Del Grande said not having Downunder open even for a short time has left him uneasy.
"I haven't been working, and I've been working all my life," he said. "It's all I know, and it's tough to just sit at home."
Reopening even for a short window will keep him busy and help bring in a little money to pay his bills and help his employees, who also have families and bills to take care of, Del Grande said.
Barbara Fleishhacker knows the travails of opening a business. It's been 32 years since she opened The Main Attraction boutique downtown, and she said the coronavirus has made a bigger impact than the Great Recession of 2008-2009.
"I never really recovered from that," she said. "And the internet has played a large part, as well. Even before this, we were seeing fewer people because they were shopping online. After this, I don't know what's going to happen. I hope to still be around."
Fleishhacker has made a few sales via social media, and even had a friend from California buy a gift card to use later. Another customer saw a hat and bought it, with Fleishhacker delivering it to her front door.
"All that is good, but it's not enough to pay all the bills," she said.
She went to market recently to buy items for her store, and all that merchandise is arriving.
"It still has to be paid for, but you can't do that if you aren't selling anything," she said, clearly frustrated.
A $2.2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed by President Trump will put billions of dollars into the hands of Americans. Small businesses also will get a helping hand.
Fleishhacker isn't sure how it will affect her quite yet, but is hopeful that it provides some temporary relief.
"I don't want to be all gloom-and-doom," she said, "but I also have to be a realist. We can't continue doing what we're doing long term and make it."