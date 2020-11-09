TUPELO • Perhaps overlooked in the midst of the building boom in Fairpark is a new office building expected to be completed in about six months.
Fairpark West is the two-story, 11,000-square-foot office building currently under construction. Tommy Morgan, whose real estate office is nearby, is overseeing the project.
It sits behind the FNB Tupelo bank office, adjacent to City Hall.
According to Morgan, an accounting firm has leased space on the bottom floor of the building. Three other prospective tenants are interested in space on the second floor.
With its metal roof, the exterior of the building will have a similar look to Tommy Morgan's current building.
Fairpark West is among several construction projects in the area, including Hotel Tupelo and The Grandstand, a commercial and residential tower.
The $1 million Hotel Tupelo, developed by the Thrash Group in Hattiesburg, will be a four-story, 80-room hotel which will include a potential local restaurant concept along with meeting room space. The hotel will include two suites facing Main Street. The Thrash Group’s architect, Sarah Newton, has worked on multiple historical projects throughout Mississippi, and Hotel Tupelo will incorporate nods to Tupelo’s history while maintaining a modern and upscale feel.
In an effort to provide adequate parking for the hotel as well as surrounding businesses, the city and TRA will create a new parking lot behind Mugshots and the Renasant Center for IDEAs. The Thrash Group plans to complete the hotel project by Christmas 2021.
The Grandstand will be approximately 64,000 square feet and include 47 luxury apartments, including studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units ranging from 583 square feet to 1,319 square feet.
The Grandstand is expected to be completed by next summer.
In addition to the commercial development, residential housing is also being built in Fairpark.