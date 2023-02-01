TUPELO – Details are scant, but a Family Dollar is under construction on McCullough Boulevard adjacent to Sonic Drive-In.
The location is notable, as a Dollar General is only a few hundred feet away from the site.
Family Dollar's other Tupelo store is on West Main Street near Crosstown, and sister company Dollar Tree has three locations in the city. The newest store opened recently in East Tupelo.
It's unclear if the McCullough location is a combination Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combo store. Several have opened in recent years in the region, with locations in Amory, Ashland, Baldwyn, Bruce, Hamilton, Mantachie and Okolona.
Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar in 2015 for $8.5 billion.
For the company's first nine months of its fiscal year that ended Oct. 29, 2022, consolidated net sales increased 7.1% to $20.60 billion compared to the period ending Oct. 30, 2021. Same-store sales increased 5.4%, with Dollar Tree same-store sales increasing 9.2% and Family Dollar same-store sales increasing 1.2%,.
Net income improved 33.1% to $1.16 billion and earnings per share increased 36.1% to $5.17.
The company opened 341 new stores, expanded or relocated 82 stores, and closed 128 stores. Overall, the company has more than 16,000 stores in 48 states and in Canada.
The company's fourth quarter and full-year results for 2022 are expected to be reported March 1.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.