OTC Hearing Aids

Sterling Sheffield, an assistant professor of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences at the University of Florida, holds an over-the-counter hearing aid Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. OTC hearing aids started hitting the market in October after the FDA approved them for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss, and Sheffield has been testing them.

 Alan Youngblood I AP

It's now a lot easier — and cheaper — for many hard-of-hearing Americans to get help.

