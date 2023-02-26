FDA-Tobacco

In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Food and Drug Administration officials on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 pledged a reset in the agency’s tobacco program, responding to criticisms that a lack of direction has hampered federal efforts to regulate cigarettes, vaping devices and other industry products.

 Nam Y. Huh I AP

WASHINGTON — Food and Drug Administration officials on Friday pledged a reset in the agency's tobacco program, responding to criticisms that a lack of direction has hampered efforts to regulate cigarettes, vaping devices and related products.

Newsletters