TUPELO • The new year brings the usual resolutions, and getting in better shape is among the most popular.
Premiere Fitness owner Chris Beckish, who's been in the fitness industry for nearly 30 years, said he always sees an influx of new members – and often, returning members – about this time.
And that's a good thing, especially now.
"It's an exciting time for folks in the health club business with what's been going on the last two years," he said. "It's been an unusual time for owners, because the numbers of folks working out and the folks joining are down substantially."
Beckish is, of course, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, in the early stages of the pandemic, nonessential businesses were closed for weeks and months. Health clubs were among those forced to shut their doors.
While the number of people coming thorough the doors at Premier haven't quite returned to their pre-pandemic peak, traffic has steadily increased.
"With the New Year's resolutions, everything that I've seen the last 20-something years, getting in shape, losing that weight, feeling better and looking better has always been among the top 10 resolutions," he said. "And that's wonderful for our industry because after the beating we've taken, we need it.
Indeed, even though the market size in the U.S. for the gym, health and fitness club industry reached more than $35 billion this year, that's down from nearly $40 billion before the pandemic.
In one survey, about 20% of active adults said the gym/health club was their primary way of staying fit at the beginning of 2020 but that figure dropped to only 8.2% for this year.
In addition, a survey by IBISWorld revealed that “the market size of the gym, health and fitness clubs industry in the U.S. "declined faster than the economy overall,” as well as “declined faster than the arts, entertainment and recreation sector overall."
"Fortunately, we were able to get through it, but there were some difficulties, including having to shut down for two and half months," Beckish said.
He said the new year is a good way for people to get a fresh start and to establish some goals.
"It's a new start, so why not take an opportunity to get better, especially for some people who might have stayed at home and became sedentary," he said. "If you sit around too long it's going to catch up with you."
Beckish said the key to sticking to the resolution of getting healthier and coming to the gym is moderation.
"Don't come every day when you start out," he said. "If you come every day and work out two or three hours a day, you'll get burned out in a month or so. And we don't want to see that happen, because if you do that, you'll just return to that sedentary lifestyle."
Going too hard and too fast is a big factor in the increased drop-off rate of gym memberships after the first few months.
According to a 2020 Bloomberg IBISWorld survey, more than 63% of memberships go completely unused, while 82% of gym members go to the gym less than once per week. Roughly 22% stop using their membership after six months.
"We also live in a society that wants instant gratification," Beckish said, encouraging people to take things slowly, but stay consistent and persistent.
"The great thing about exercise is, from a massive health standpoint, you can lower your blood pressure, maybe drop a few pounds, and then you just feel better," he said. "You could also sleep better and possibly even get off certain medications. I just tell folks, exercise is only going to make your body better. It's only going to improve the best thing you have, and that's your body."