TUPELO • The nursing shortage that has plagued medical centers across the country has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, but North Mississippi Medical Center hopes its annual RN Open House will help fill some of those needs.
But like so many other events during the past year, the open house/job fair on Jan. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. will be handled differently. This year, the event will be a virtual open house, done completely online. The event is open to both experienced registered nurses and upcoming nursing graduates. Participants must register online for the live event at www.nmhs.net/virtual-open-house by Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Donna Pritchard, chief nursing officer at NMMC, and Kristen Long, senior director of nursing, are hoping for strong participation, despite the virtual format.
“Applicants can find games they can participate in and also find some fun backgrounds they can download and use while they use the app,” Pritchard said.
Pritchard said the job fair is system-wide across North Mississippi Health Services, with some 50 nursing positions to be filled.
As an incentive, those who register before Jan. 18 will receive gift bags, and everyone who registers is eligible for door prizes.
“Open houses were a lot of fun pre-COVID,” Long said. “We have to be virtual this year, but we want to make it just as fun as it has been in the past. Normally we have people on site, and our managers are very engaged, so we worked with our HR and recruitment department to see how we could continue to do that virtually.”
During the virtual event, participants can connect with nursing leaders, take virtual tours of nursing units and hospitals, learn about benefits and incentives, and take part in a question-and-answer session with nurse recruiters.
All shifts are available for full-time, part-time and PRN positions. Student loan buyback, relocation assistance, NCLEX review reimbursement and sign-on incentives are available to those who qualify.
According to Nurse Journal, nursing has been an in-demand profession with nearly every major hospital in the country hiring. In 2019, nursing ranked as the third-most in-demand job of any profession.
“The nursing shortage has just compounded over the last couple of years and I think we’re doing to see that continue over the next five or six years,” Pritchard said.
The baby-boom generation continues to age just as overall population numbers increase, and the demand for nurses continues to grow. But the gap between available jobs and people graduating nursing school continues to expand.
The Bureau of Health Workforce database shows an average of 12.06 nurses per 1,000 people across the U.S. In Mississippi, the ratio is a little better at 13.88 per 1,000.
The American Association of Colleges of Nursing attributes the national shortage to three primary reasons besides the aging population:
• Nursing school enrollment is not keeping pace with projected demand. Even though enrollment is up, it’s not keeping pace with the increase in need for nursing services.
• There’s a shortage of nursing school faculty members. Without enough teachers, thousands of people interested in joining the nursing workforce are unable to do so without degrees.
• The rate of retirement for nurses is growing rapidly, as over half of the RN workforce is currently over 50 years old.
By 2022, there will be far more registered nurse jobs available than any other profession – over 100,000 per year. With more than 500,000 seasoned RNs expected to retire by 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the need for 1.1 million new RNs for expansion and replacement of retirees, and to avoid a nursing shortage.
Over the past decade, the average age of employed RNs has increased by nearly two years, from 42.7 years in 2000 to 44.6 years in 2010. These factors, combined with an expected strengthening of the economy, will create a renewed critical shortage for nurses.
The fastest growth for RNs’ employment is projected in the West and Mountain states, and the slowest growth is anticipated in the Northeast and Midwest. But in every state, growth is projected at 11% or more annually through 2022.
“COVID definitely put its own burden on staffing,” Long said. “When you go from taking care of a certain group of patients, and these patients are a little sicker and need a little more care, it means you need more people. We’ve had some great nurses come work for us, but we just want to continue that for the long-term.”