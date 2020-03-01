But like almost every other company, Southern – which employs some 2,100 people at its facilities in Pontotoc and Baldwyn, along with its Fusion Furniture wing in Pontotoc – can’t find enough people to fill positions. From sewing machine operators to framers to upholsterers, plenty of jobs are to be had.
“It’s extremely difficult,” said Roger Bland, a 41-year veteran of the industry and president and CEO of Southern Motion. His father was Bo Bland, co-founder of Action Industries/Lane Furniture, where he spent most of his career until joining Southern in 2008. “Many don’t have the patience or understanding to go though the training process, and for some it might be the pay or the work itself. But it’s a challenge just to get people through the door.”
Manufacturing has long been a major employer in Northeast Mississippi, accounting for roughly 20% of all jobs. Furniture companies alone employ nearly 12% of the total workforce in the region.
The furniture industry employs more than 22,000 people directly and another 30,000 indirectly. But in the late 1990s and early 2000s, many in the industry turned toward China, shifting some production there to lower costs. Then came the 2001 recession, followed by the Great Recession of 2007-2009. The upholstered furniture industry in Mississippi, most of it centered in the northeast corner of the state, lost at least 7,000 jobs from 2001-2013 as several companies closed. But for the past seven years, the industry has grown and added jobs.
Still, employers are hard-pressed to find enough people to fill the spots they have open.
Qualified and skilled workers are difficult to come by in a tight labor market. Northeast Mississippi’s unemployment rate has hovered at or near record-low levels for the past three years. The jobless rate for the 16-county region is almost a third of what it was a decade ago. However, the labor participation rate – the number of adults working or looking for work – is about 56%, among the lowest in the nation. Those two factors combined leave employers of all industries looking for employees.
“I could fill eight jobs today if we could get people to walk through the door and qualify for them,” said Jim Sneed, founder and CEO of Affordable Furniture in Algoma. The company employs about 300 people, but always is looking for more, whether it’s due to turnover or increased production needs.
“I started in the business in 1965 as a personnel manager for a furniture company in Pontotoc, and back then we had people coming off the farms looking for jobs,” Sneed said. “Not today. Today, we have trouble not only with quantity, but quality. For every four or five people we interview, we might get one who can or will do the work.”
The furniture industry is plagued by as an aging workforce, combined with high turnover and a lack of experienced workers, which has leaders worried.
The U.S. furniture industry is valued at more than $100 billion, and Mississippi’s industry accounts for about $6 billion. While imports have made huge inroads in the case goods and wood furniture market, accounting for 90 percent of sales, domestic upholstered furniture makers still make up about half of sales.
Northeast Mississippi has long called itself the “Upholstered Furniture Capital of the World,” the home to industry giants like Ashley, United, Franklin, Lane, H.M. Richards, Southern Motion, American Furniture and others.
For years, getting a job in the industry was not only a desire, but an accomplishment.
“An upholstered furniture job was the creme de la creme,” said Sneed. “College isn’t for everybody, and back then, a lot of people went straight from school to a furniture factory. Their daddies did it, their mommas were in it ... there were jobs everywhere.”
Those glory days are gone, but the furniture industry remains viable and still accounts for a large segment of jobs in area communities.
No area knows more about the industry than Pontotoc County, where more than half the workforce is tied to furniture manufacturing. The county is home to the likes of the largest furniture company in the world, Ashley, which employs nearly 3,000 at its Ecru plant; as well as Southern Motion, American Furniture (650) and others.
But even such a high concentration of furniture companies doesn’t mean a deep enough labor pool.
LOST GENERATION
Bland sees part of the problem as “generational dynamics:” What Baby Boomers like he and many industry veterans know and expect is different from Gen X and Gen Y workers.
But another problem the industry put itself in was what he calls a rush to shift production overseas, particularly to China in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
“We got a bad rap, and rightly so, when many in the industry, instead of being smart about it, just raced over there,” Bland said. “So we taught the Chinese how to do everything. Instead of partnering with them and looking at it as an opportunity to lower costs and be more competitive, everybody lowered everything.
“Now we’ve added all the logistics, supply-chain cost, and all the variables, and pricing in the industry is the same as always. That’s made it difficult for all of us. A lot of people raced over thinking it would solve everything. Instead, it was a short-term solution that’s caused long-term problems for all of us.”
As Chinese companies gained expertise, they began making their own products and importing to the U.S., undercutting manufacturers here. The impact has been felt the greatest in North Carolina, which accounted for the brunt of furniture industry losses since 2000 – about 250,000 jobs overall to about 295,000 today, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The loss of hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs overseas left a hole in the workforce. Seamstresses who worked not only in garment factories but also furniture factories lost their jobs. The ripple effect also meant fewer related jobs like cut-and-sew operators.
Then bringing some of those jobs back to the U.S. – “reshoring” efforts as they were called – became a priority in the late 2000s. It was in the midst of the Great Recession, and industry leaders sought to bring back critical cut-and-sew jobs. While pre-packed cut-and-sew kits were readily available from China and other overseas supplies, some companies saw that keeping the work at home also meant having better quality control. Mississippi even passed tax credit incentives.
Those efforts did bring back several hundred jobs, but the gap in skills and experience continues to widen as older workers are retiring and fewer people are interested in getting in the industry.
“The other problem is the unfortunate perception that being a part of building furniture is not a skilled job, nor as ‘sexy’ – pay, working conditions, etc. – as say working in the automotive sector even though we have comparable pay and benefits,” said Lee Oswalt, a human resource manager at Southern Motion.
The result is a “lost generation” of workers who aren’t familiar with and/or don’t want to be affiliated with the furniture industry.
“We probably missed a generation of workers because of all the companies going out of business,” Bland said. “All these people who worked so hard and built their careers lost their jobs, and their kids saw what as happening. They didn’t want to be a part of that. And that sentiment lingered on. We lost our edge in many ways, and we got a bad image as in industry. It’s hard to get it back, but we’re trying.”
Turnover also is an issue, and Bland said it’s as high as it has ever been in his four-decades-long career.
“It’s not just stapling fabric and building arms anymore,” he said. “There’s a thorough process now, and at least in our case, there aren’t long production runs where you do the same thing for hours at a time every day. The customization has added an element that’s made the job a little more complicated, but it’s our job to train them and keep them from getting frustrated on the job.”
FILLING THE GAP
Three years ago, several furniture companies, including Southern Motion, got together with Itawamba Community College, Northeast Community College, the Community Development Foundation and Three Rivers Planning and Development District and others to create a Furniture Academy.
The idea was to help develop a pool of workers for the industry.
The curriculum of the academy was an introduction to furniture manufacturing, teamwork and problem solving, the role of employer and employee/work ethic, financial awareness/life skills, OSHA 10, and WorkKeys Career Readiness Certification. The program was a 28-hour course that is flexible to meet the time needs of the participants, with the community colleges setting up the scheduling based on the needs of those signing up for the course.
Initially funded with a grant from the state, some 500 people went through the program. But once the dollars dried up and the program was reviewed, it was determined that the academy didn’t quite fit the industry’s needs.
“There were a lot of generic courses that were offered that didn’t necessarily have to be part of the furniture academy,” said Bill Renick, WIOA (Workplace Innovation and Opportunity Act) Division director at Three Rivers, who authorized the original grant from the Mississippi Development Authority. “The program did what it set out to do, which was to offer some basic knowledge. But every company does things a little differently, so there wasn’t a certain course that could apply to everyone.”
Building a sofa sounds like a universal process, but each company has a certain way of building one. The components could be different, the amount and type of wood being used differ, and the application of other materials vary.
For that reason alone, a class to “build furniture” isn’t viable. Having no additional funding to support the program also put it on the back burner.
So the furniture academy, while a good idea with good intentions, hasn’t been the solution the industry has been looking for to fill its labor needs.
“There’s no magic wand,” said Bland. “It’s a multi-faceted effort, working through the economic development agencies, partnering with others in the business and trying to improve the reputation of the industry. We have to let them know that we’re here to stay and it provides a good income opportunity.”
Average production wages hover around $19 an hour, and experienced cut-and-sew workers can earn much more. The opportunities are available, if only there were enough people to open the door.
Companies today do use workforce training programs at community colleges to help workers get a basic understanding of the skills needed to work in furniture, then each of the furniture companies works to address the skills/available labor pool gap through training programs/training lines of their own, Oswalt said.
“There’s been some positives made, but there’s still a long way to go,” Bland said. “Years ago, we spent a lot of time in schools, and we brought schools to visit the plants. ICC had its own furniture program, and a lot of trade skills were taught at the level. That’s something that would do some good. I think we’re making a comeback, but it’s still a struggle.
“We have to continue to train the workforce, but also the management team. If you don’t take time to train, they’re going to get frustrated or intimidated and leave. It’s not just flip the switch and everything’s good again, but it’s a slow and steady grind.”