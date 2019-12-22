TUPELO • Mary Cooper promised herself last year that she wouldn’t wait until the last minute to finish her Christmas shopping.
For the most part, she kept that promise, but on Friday, she was back at The Mall at Barnes Crossing, with stops planned at Best Buy, Walmart and a few shops in downtown Tupelo.
“That might sound like a lot, but it’s really not,” said with a laugh. “It’s specific stuff I’m looking for, and I’m hoping to get them all today.”
Traffic around the mall area was steady on Friday but Saturday was expected to be hectic throughout the day.
The Saturday before Christmas is known as “Super Saturday” and has been one of the biggest shopping days of the year. It has swapped places over the years with Black Friday for being the busiest shopping day, and with six fewer shopping days this holiday season, there seems to be greater urgency for some consumers.
“I’ll be honest – I’m panicking,” said Grant Townes. “I’ve been putting off going shopping, and I thought I had more time. Now I’ve got to suck it up and just do it.”
The National Retail Federation projected 147.8 million U.S. consumers would shop on Saturday up from 134.3 million last year.
“While many people started holiday shopping early, those who waited until Thanksgiving weekend are feeling the pressure due to the limited number of days this year between Thanksgiving and Christmas,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “But there is still time to catch up. The last Saturday before Christmas has become the biggest shopping day of the year, and we expect an impressive turnout by procrastinators and those who just want to take advantage of really good deals.”
The number of people shopping on Super Saturday includes both in-store and online activity. The number compares with the 189.6 million unique shoppers over the full five-day Thanksgiving weekend.
As of early December, 86 percent of holiday consumers had started shopping and they had completed 52 percent of their purchasing for the season. Last year at the same point, 88 percent of consumers had started and had completed 58 percent of their holiday purchases on average. In 2013, the last time there were 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, consumers had completed 50 percent of their purchases at the same point.
“I’d say I’ve got 75-80 percent of my shopping done,” Cooper said.
For shoppers like Townes who had at least half of their shopping left, 41 percent were still deciding what to buy, 28 percent were waiting for family and friends to tell them what they wanted, and 26 percent were holding off for the best deals.
“I know what everybody wants,” Towne said. “It’s a matter of actually finding the stuff.”
More than half (56 percent) of holiday shoppers planned to purchase their last gift during the week before Christmas, and 62 percent were expected to shop on Super Saturday.
Top gift purchases so far included clothing (49 percent), toys (31 percent), gift cards (28 percent), books and other media (27 percent) and electronics (24 percent). A quarter of shoppers (25 percent) plan to give “gifts of experience,” like tickets to a concert or sporting event. Gifts of experience are most popular among younger shoppers, given by 36 percent of those 18-34.
Shopping does not end with Christmas. The survey found that 68 percent of holiday consumers will likely shop the week after Christmas (Dec. 26 through Jan.1). They plan to take advantage of post-holiday sales and promotions (49 percent) and use gift cards (27 percent). Younger consumers ages 18-24 are the most likely (84 percent) to shop the week after Christmas.
More than half of shoppers (55 percent) say they will return or exchange any unwanted gifts or holiday items within the first month after receiving them. The vast majority (80 percent) prefer to make returns and exchanges in stores, and 74 percent say they are likely to purchase something else while returning or exchanging an unwanted gift.
NRF defines the holiday season as Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 and has forecast that sales will total between $727.9 and $730.7 billion. Consumers expect to spend an average $1,047.83 – including purchases made earlier – for an increase of 4 percent over last year, according to an earlier NRF survey.