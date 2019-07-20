TUPELO • Nine months after breaking ground on its new prototype office, First American National Bank held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to mark its 11th location.
“We love it; it’s a complete new design than we’ve ever done before, and the location we thought from the very beginning would be very important for us,” said First American’s CEO Tommy Chamblee. “We’re not in the congested part of the mall area, but we’re close to it, and it connects us to Saltillo as well.”
It is the Iuka-based bank’s second branch in Tupelo; First American first opened in the All-America City as a loan production office in 2012 on Main Street downtown. The new 4,000-square-foot office is on North Gloster Street, north of Barnes Crossing Road and off Beech Springs Road.
The bank has locations in Tishomingo, Prentiss, Lee and Itawamba counties, and total assets are some $274 million.
The North Gloster branch has been open since June 3, and Chamblee said the market is responding favorably.
“It’s going as good if not better than expected,” he said. “We’re excited about being here.”
And having most recently opened a loan production office in Amory, First American is looking for a chance to extend its footprint elsewhere in Northeast Mississippi.
“Amory mirrors our markets like we have in Fulton and Booneville somewhat,” Chamblee said. “Tupelo is an outlier somewhat because of alll the competition and other factors, but we’re looking at other opportunities in the region. For the last 55 years, we’ve said we’re customer-driven and community-focused, and we’re looking for the communities that make sense for us.”