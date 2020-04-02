The Mississippi Main Street Association has awarded Community Development Grants to several communities to incentivize development, improvement and revitalization in their historic downtown business districts.
Five of the recipients are in Northeast Mississippi.
MMSA-designated communities were able to apply for individual funds of up to $1,000 with a required matching investment for shovel-ready brick-and-mortar projects as well as consulting services that may be used to carry out a the community’s program of work.
The Community Development Grant may be used for a wide range of projects as long as the project’s purpose supports the revitalization goals of the community.
The grant recipients were Aberdeen, Corinth, Greenville, Philadelphia, Ripley, Senatobia, Starkville and Woodville.
"MMSA is proud to award these communities with Community Development funds that will help them achieve successful projects in their downtown business districts this year," said Thomas Gregory, MMSA State Coordinator. "We plan to continue to grow this grant program so that we can support even more communities and their downtown development projects and programs."
Aberdeen Main Street will use grant funds to make improvements to the eastern gateway to downtown by developing a courtyard area next to a historic gas station that is being restored. The courtyard will feature a "Greetings from Aberdeen" mural, a picnic table and umbrella, a visitor information station, brick pavers, and attractive landscaping.
Main Street Corinth is working to replace outdated lighting in the downtown district that lines the streets and parking lots. When completed, this ongoing project will feature 55 attractive period light fixtures in downtown Corinth.
Ripley Main Street will use grant funds to hire a graphic design company to produce a new organization logo and consult on developing a full branding system for the community.
The Starkville Main Street Association will use grant funds to paint 16 sidewalk planters located in the two central blocks of downtown Starkville. The art project is a collaboration of Main Street, the Starkville Area Arts Council, and Starkville High School Art Club. The goal is to create a unique and aesthetically pleasing, vibrant, and creative look to Main Street in downtown Starkville.
The Water Valley Main Street Association will use grant funds to promote the town's "buy and eat local" food culture by having a 12 by 80 foot sign professionally painted on the side of a building that promotes dining in downtown Water Valley. The downtown mural will be illuminated and is located at an intersection where 7,000 cars drive by daily.