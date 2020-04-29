Iowa-based furniture maker Flexsteel Industries has announced it will permanently close its Dubuque, Iowa and Starkville, Mississippi manufacturing facilities.
The company announced the closure Wednesday morning, minutes before a conference call to discuss its latest quarterly earnings, the Telegraph Herald reported. The Dubuque plant employs about 150 people. The company blamed a drop in demand of some products that has been exacerbated by the new coronavirus pandemic.
The Starkville plant employs approximately 170 employees and produces products for both recreational vehicle and hospitality customers.
Both facilities could close as early as June, the company said.
“It has become clear that what was thought to be a short-term hit to these two already challenged businesses will now extend well into the future and will likely not return to pre-pandemic levels for some time,” said Jerry Dittmer, Flexsteel President & CEO. “These decisions were extremely difficult and in no way reflect the dedication or performance of our employees at the Dubuque and Starkville manufacturing facilities. This pandemic has been unforgiving to many companies including ours, and we find ourselves with heavy hearts in making these hard decisions as we attempt to navigate these uncharted business conditions."
The closure follows the company’s two-week shutdown of the Dubuque plant last month and its announcement in late March that it would lay off about 100 in Dubuque, including about 40 people at its corporate headquarters.
On Tuesday, Flexsteel reported a third-quarter net loss of $5.3 million. The company posted revenue of $98.8 million in the period. Flexsteel shares have decreased 55% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 63% in the last 12 months.