Forbes reported recently that research showstthe style of leadership millennials are modeling and seeking to emulate is more diverse and inclusive than in previous generations.
"It's more about partnership. It's more about staying true to personal values. And it's more about making space for people-father and mothers especially-to care for loved ones outside of work," Forbes reported.
Members of this generation who call their organization a great place to work are 50 times more likely to plan a long-term relationship with their employer compared to millennial employees who do not experience a great work environment.
Eighty-seven percent of millennials at the 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials say they intend to remain there for a long time, roughly twice as many as the national average of 44 percent.
A great culture, Forbes said, is a solution to the turnover problem many organizations face with younger employees-especially in today's tight labor market.
Cisco stands out for cracking the code on a great culture for younger people. Its results on the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey rose significantly from 2018 to 2019. There were particularly large jumps for millennials' responses to statements including:
• We celebrate people who try new and better ways of doing things, regardless of the outcome.
• My work has special meaning: This is not "just a job."
• I want to work here for a long time.
As a result, Cisco now has 95 percent of its millennials saying the company is a great place to work, up from 91 percent last year.